Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price target from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.29 ($74.76).

ETR:LXS traded up €1.42 ($1.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €41.72 ($48.51). 813,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €53.24 and its 200-day moving average is €57.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

