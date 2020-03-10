Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €73.00 by Deutsche Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €73.00 ($84.88) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LXS. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.29 ($74.76).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €42.55 ($49.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.24 and its 200 day moving average is €57.06. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.09).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

