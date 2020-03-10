LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTM. Itau Unibanco raised LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BBA Icatu Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

LTM stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

