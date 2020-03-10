LATOKEN (LA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,525.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $31,525.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.76 or 0.02515249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00215022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012265 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

