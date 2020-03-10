Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,542 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 1,775,793 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 547,944 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 694,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 353,914 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 313,486 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,914 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

