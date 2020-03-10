LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Reaches $4.18 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $142,404.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.02504988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012199 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 658,153,992 coins and its circulating supply is 339,833,555 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

