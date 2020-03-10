Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.54.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $90.92 and a 12-month high of $159.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $721,455,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,032,000 after acquiring an additional 872,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,159,000 after acquiring an additional 412,851 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,714,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Lear by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,113 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.