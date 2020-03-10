Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $12.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $14.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Leidos by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Leidos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. Leidos has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.