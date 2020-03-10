Leigh Jasper Purchases 4,900 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) insider Leigh Jasper purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$20.41 ($14.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,009.00 ($70,928.37).

Shares of ASX:SEK traded up A$0.11 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$19.00 ($13.48). The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$22.04. SEEK Limited has a 1-year low of A$17.12 ($12.14) and a 1-year high of A$24.09 ($17.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

