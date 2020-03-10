LEOcoin Achieves Market Cap of $267,625.76 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $267,625.76 and $298.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,926.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.90 or 0.02547248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.03424585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00633451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00693832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00086067 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00525628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Bit-Z and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

