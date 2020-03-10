Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

LXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leucrotta Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.03.

CVE:LXE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.32. 296,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,584. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 million and a P/E ratio of 160.00. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

