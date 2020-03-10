Lev Mizikovsky Acquires 3,938 Shares of Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$19,886.90 ($14,104.18).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Lev Mizikovsky 1,260 shares of Advance Nanotek stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $265.64 million and a PE ratio of 27.04. Advance Nanotek Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of A$7.84 ($5.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79.

Advance Nanotek Company Profile

Advance NanoTek Limited manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders for use in cosmetic applications.

