Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given $27.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Level One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 12.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of LEVL opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,254.91. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

