LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of LGI Homes worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 262,021 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 312,154 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.40. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.