Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,519 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.45% of Liberty Latin America worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 128,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LILAK. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.71. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

