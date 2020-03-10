Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.06). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LBRT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.