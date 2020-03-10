Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2,279.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,545 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.27% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

