LIFE Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,073.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.02510823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00213638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

