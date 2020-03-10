Lightbridge (LTBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTBR opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.22. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

