Lightning Bitcoin Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00026730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00635420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009118 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.