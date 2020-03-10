LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,932.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $16,932.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00482002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.06395094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00056857 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003758 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,002,918,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,096,401 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.