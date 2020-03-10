Lisk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.65 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $171.52 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, COSS, Binance and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,449,414 coins and its circulating supply is 122,363,703 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, ChaoEX, Binance, Cryptopia, Coinroom, YoBit, COSS, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Upbit, Exrates, Coinbe and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

