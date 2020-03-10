Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0399 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $109,711.45 and $547.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,883.25 or 2.12006522 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,748,739 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

