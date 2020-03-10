Loblaw Companies Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of L traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$67.79. 629,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.74. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$64.16 and a 52-week high of C$76.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.74. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40.

Several brokerages have commented on L. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.86.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total value of C$892,988.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,493,135.96. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total transaction of C$416,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,834 shares in the company, valued at C$661,617.75.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

