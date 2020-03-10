Lobstex Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $328,412.55 and approximately $121,211.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00266287 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004660 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001487 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 206.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,782,500 coins and its circulating supply is 18,782,488 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

