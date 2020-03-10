LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Achieves $273,638.37 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $273,638.37 and $38,782.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00414143 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001133 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012019 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012559 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012524 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

