LockTrip (LOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,058.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $8,058.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Gatecoin, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00019496 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004159 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

