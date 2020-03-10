Loews Corp Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,520,000 after buying an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

