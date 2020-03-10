Loews Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Loews Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 290,622 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp owned about 0.09% of Iamgold worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Iamgold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after buying an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Iamgold by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 779,365 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,302,000 after buying an additional 645,028 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1,484.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 463,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

