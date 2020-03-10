Loews Corp Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loews Corp cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,215.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,443.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

