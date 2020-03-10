Loews Corp Has $16.62 Million Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Loews Corp owned about 0.26% of Berry Global Group worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 438,248 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of BERY opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

