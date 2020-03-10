Loews Corp Has $17.14 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Loews Corp lowered its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Western Digital worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

