Loews Corp Purchases 230,000 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Adient makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loews Corp owned about 0.51% of Adient worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

