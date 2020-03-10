Loews Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Loews Corp lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loews Corp owned 0.12% of US Foods worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in US Foods by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in US Foods by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,991,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

