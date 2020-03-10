Loews Corp Sells 225,000 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Loews Corp lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Laureate Education worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after buying an additional 177,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laureate Education by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of LAUR opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.36. Laureate Education Inc has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

