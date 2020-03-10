Loews Corp Sells 27,657 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Loews Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,311,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,978,000 after buying an additional 216,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

JPM stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

