Loews Corp Sells 625,000 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Loews Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Hertz Global worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,775 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,177,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,772 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,072,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 211,703 shares in the last quarter.

HTZ opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

