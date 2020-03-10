Loki 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,389.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $13,389.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,287,101 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

