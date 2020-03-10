Loom Network Price Tops $0.0205 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, Tidex and Upbit. Loom Network has a market cap of $19.86 million and $5.49 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.02507209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00213061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,642,403 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, CoinExchange, YoBit, DDEX, Coinbe, Hotbit, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Bittrex, IDEX, GOPAX, DEx.top, DragonEX, Tidex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Allbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.