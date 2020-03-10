Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $1,635.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.02510823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00213638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

