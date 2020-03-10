Lp Borden Sells 50,000 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,424,472.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Switch by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Switch by 56.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.