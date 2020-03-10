Luke Mader Acquires 53,274 Shares of Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) insider Luke Mader bought 53,274 shares of Mader Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$55,458.23 ($39,332.08).

MAD stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.96 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 8,109 shares. Mader Group Limited has a 1-year low of A$1.01 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.85.

Get Mader Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers and dealers, as well as labor for component exchange, fabrication and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, project support and planning, rail maintenance, and workshops.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.