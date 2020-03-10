LUNA (LUNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Upbit, Bitrue and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012196 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official website is terra.money. LUNA's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone, Bitrue and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

