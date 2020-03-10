Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $3.33 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00010609 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02509848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00213531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00125316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, BigONE, Gate.io, YoBit, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.