Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 1,413,488 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $8,537,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $14,016,778.37.

Shares of MEET stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 5,146,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,390. The firm has a market cap of $429.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Meet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Meet Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Meet Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Meet Group from $5.00 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

