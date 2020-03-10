LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Position Lowered by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 2.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $62,362,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,014,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 443,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.72.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

