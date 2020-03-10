LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,325 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,465,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.72.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

