Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 23,900 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.52% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Brogan purchased 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $78,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.91. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

