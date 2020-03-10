Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 35,706 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 254.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,706 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,665,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

