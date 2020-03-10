Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLK. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.